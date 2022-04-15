Selena Gómez responds bluntly to those who criticize her weight: “I’m perfect just the way I am”

Selena Gomez She is fed up with Internet users, including her own admirers, constantly analyzing the ins and outs of her body image and daring to give her recommendations or ‘demands’ in this regard. In her latest TikTok video, the former Disney star She has not been able to resist launching an outburst to make it clear that she is fully satisfied with the physique that she presents today.

“b***, I am perfect just the way I am“, he snapped at his community of followers, just before expressing his conviction that health and personal care are not at odds with some other gastronomic whim that you can occasionally enjoy. “I try to stay slim, but today I ate four tacos, three wraps, onion rings and a spiced chicken sandwich,” he added below.

The star of the acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, who also has a successful line of cosmetics called ‘Rare Beauty’, he has insisted that the changes he experiences sporadically in his appearance and weight no longer keep him up at nightamong other reasons because his critics and detractors are going to criticize him equally and regardless of whether he is thin or plump.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to evaluate it anyway.. That if you are very thin, that if you are too big, that if that does not suit you, ”he has sentenced.

