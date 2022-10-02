Selena Gomez responds cash to Hailey Bieber!

On September 28, Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, confided without filter on her relationship with her husband. And she took the opportunity to address the favorite theme of Internet users: the break between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez which Hailey Bieber is still paying the price. The reason ? Despite the passing years, fans of the ex-couple believe that it was Hailey Bieber who stole Justin from Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez gives a moral lesson

In the podcast call her daddyHailey returned to this story: “A lot of the hate and its perpetuation comes from the idea, ‘You stole it’, but people need to learn the truth, because there is a truth. The only people who know the truth is him and me […] I was never in a relationship with him at the same time as Selena. When we started seeing each other, he wasn’t in a relationship at all. It’s not in my personality to destroy someone’s relationship, I would never do that. I was raised better than that. It does not interest me “she said.

Faced with this intimate unpacking, Selena Gomez, who will soon release an exclusive documentary, wanted to respond to the controversy on the Web. To everyone’s surprise, Selena Gomez came to the defense of Hailey Bieber who was receiving hate messages following her podcast interview. In a live on Instagram, the singer said: “I saw comments despicable and disgusting (…) It’s not fair. No one should ever be referred to the way I have read and seen it (…) Words matter.” Something to shut up all the haters.