Selena Gomez responds to body critics: “I’m perfect the way I am”

Selena Gomez said “goodbye” to her body-shamers.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star said on TikTok that trying to “stay slim” isn’t worth missing out on delicious meals.

“So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in a clip posted on her account.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain about it anyway.”

Gomez, 29, then mimicked the usual comments she hears about her body, joking: “’You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit. Meh, meh, meh, meh’”.

The “Revelation” singer ended her video on a confident note, telling her viewers, “Bitch, I’m perfect the way I am.”

Although Gomez has been actively posting TikTok videos, the actress and singer recently revealed that she hasn’t been on social media in over four years due to how unhappy it made her.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” he shared on “Good Morning America.”

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared on a 2020 livestream with fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders when I found out,” Gomez said. “I could take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, that explains a lot.’

“There were all the things that honestly should have brought me down. Every time she went through something, she was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”

