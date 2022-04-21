Selena Gomez responds to body shaming in an uninhibited video that does the greatest good

Actress Selena Gomez posted a video on her Tik Tok account to shut up haters who criticize her figure and practice the body shaming. And the least we can say is that this kind of uninhibited videos are good.

The actress explains that even if she loses weight or gains weight, the haters will always find something to complain about. She then mischievously lists the menu she ordered in a fast food restaurant: ” four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich » and concludes in the most beautiful of ways: « Me, I’m perfect as I am “. The actress is very committed on a daily basis to young people of her generation. In a recent interview with Glamour US, she explains that she had to work on herself to succeed in completely freeing herself from society’s injunctions concerning feminine beauty: ” Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective completely changed. As far back as I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or appear a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself, that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful. “.