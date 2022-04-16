Selena Gomez responds to criticism

Los Angeles, Apr 15 (Who).- Singer Selena Gomez is fed up with Internet users, including her own fans, constantly analyzing her body image and daring to give her recommendations or “demands” in this regard. In her latest TikTok video, the former Disney star couldn’t resist throwing an outburst to make it clear that she is fully satisfied with the physique she presents today.

“I am perfect just the way I am,” followers told her, just before expressing her conviction that health and personal care are not at odds with the occasional gastronomic whim that you occasionally enjoy. “I try to stay skinny, but today I had four tacos, three wraps, onion rings and a spiced chicken sandwich,” she added. The star of the acclaimed film Only Murders in the Building, who also has a successful line of cosmetics called Rare Beauty, insisted that the changes she experiences sporadically in her appearance and weight no longer keep her up at night, among other reasons because her critics and Detractors will criticize you equally and regardless of whether you are skinny or chubby.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to evaluate it anyway. That if you are very thin, that if you are too big, that if that does not suit you, “she sentenced.