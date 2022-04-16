Selena Gomez responds yet again to trolls who insult her figure

Yes, Selena Gomez has gained (a little) weight in recent months. So what ? It’s the star’s (good) response to those who never tire of commenting on her waistline.

For her, it is no longer a question of letting the trolls impact her morale. So she decided to send them a little heartfelt message in a video posted in Story on TikTok. “So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box (a fast food chain) and had four tacos, spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” he said. she said, lying comfortably in her bed.

Perfect

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to tease me about it anyway. “You are too small”, “You are very fat”, “It does not suit you”, “Blah blah blah””, continued Selena Gomez.

“I am perfect as I am. Moral of the story ? Hi,” she concluded.

The singer and actress has previously opened up about how the treatment she receives for her lupus affects her weight. A time affected by criticism, she has since learned to accept herself and ignore gossip. Today, Selena Gomez makes it a point of honor to preserve her psychological well-being and if the negative comments pass over her, it’s also because she makes sure to go on the Internet as little as possible. .