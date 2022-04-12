Selena Gómez returned to the networks with an important message about the figures of people

The singer and actress Selena Gómez has returned to social networks, precisely to TikTok, with a message that seeks to put an end to criticism about people’s weight. From the comfort of her home, Selena referred to her physical appearance, making a comment addressed to all those who quickly point out and constantly comment on her or other people’s weight gains and losses. “I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to complain about it anyway, if I’m too thin or if I’m fatter. I am perfect the way I am,” she said.

This message is added to several others from artists such as Billie Eilishwho seek to end the Body Shaming. Selena Gomez left social networks because she was affecting her self-esteem and mental health. Comparing her body with that of others, plus the wave of hurtful comments from anonymous people who criticized her weight and physique, led her to make this decision. It should be remembered that this weight fluctuation that she suffers is due to the illness that she suffers from. In 2015, she publicly confessed that she had lupus, and two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant for this disease.

Selena was dubbed the “queen of Instagram” for being the most followed celebrity on the platform in 2016. Today she has more than 300 million followers. After being away from social networks for a while, she commented “my life has completely changed” “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world, but for me the news that is really important comes from the people in my life.”

The battle for mental health

The actress is clear about how toxic social networks can be, and with each message she has released, she has become an important figure in popular culture by showing that appearance is not what is significant. However, she had to go through a difficult process of acceptance as a result of the hurtful comments she received, which deeply affected her mental health. For this reason, she decided to found the WonderMind platform with the aim of providing support and help to people who are going through a difficult time and mental struggle. About the platform created by her, she said “it is an ecosystem of mental exercise”.