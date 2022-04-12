Entertainment

Selena Gómez returned to the networks with an important message about the figures of people

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

The singer and actress Selena Gómez has returned to social networks, precisely to TikTok, with a message that seeks to put an end to criticism about people’s weight. From the comfort of her home, Selena referred to her physical appearance, making a comment addressed to all those who quickly point out and constantly comment on her or other people’s weight gains and losses. “I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to complain about it anyway, if I’m too thin or if I’m fatter. I am perfect the way I am,” she said.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Amber Heard’s lawyers say Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused her

30 seconds ago

The large sum given each month by Cristiano Ronaldo to Madame…

2 mins ago

Football Champions League – Karim Benzema untouchable, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dropped

14 mins ago

The miniseries “Anatomy of a Scandal” with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott arrives on Netflix | Netflix Shows

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button