Selena Gomez returns to work with Disney in a new series

Actress and singer Selena Gomez just landed on Disney again with a new series of mysteries

The Disney Channel star which marked the childhood of many young people who are now 20 years old returns to the place that made it famous. The first programs that Selena Gomez did on Disney Channel were Wizards of Waverly, Zack and Cody on the bridge and many others. For years it has been one of the Disney star both as an actress and as you sing. Today after a career as an established singer, he comes home from Disney and debuted with a new television series.

Selena Gomez goes back to origins, returns to Disney with a new series

The star for years now Selena Gomez she was no longer the same, she had to face tough fights including survival. He had the lupus, one bad disease which caused her a kidney problem and she needed a transplant. Unforgettable the gesture of her best friend who gave him a gift. He also faced a mental illness and the bipolar diagnosis. It was certainly not an easy time for her, if we add the public break with Justin Bieber full of gossip and nastiness and the marriage of him with Hailey Bieber. Difficulties on every front for the actress. His music, however, has not abandoned her, her career as a singer continues to swell.

But months ago he decided to remove yourself from social networks because he no longer understood the purpose of sharing silly pictures of nails or other superficial things. Plus she was fed up with haters who wouldn’t let go. He admitted he did felt better and free after a break from social media. On the other hand she is from when she was a child appearing on newspapers and is at the center of the news. It can be too much at times and a detox from the media attention can save in some cases. Today, however, she is back in shape more than ever, and has decided to restart from the channel that launched her e made a celebrity, Disney. It comes back with a tv series about the mysteries that it is entitled Only Murders in the Building which translated means, Only killers in the palace.

Play one young tenant of a building of the Upper West Side which is located at investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor. In cast with her two super actors, Steve Martin and Martin Short. The actress claims to be very proud of the work she has done over the years with the Disney, to which he admits to having gave up her life as a childbut that’s what yield what it is today. So we can’t wait to see her in these new detective roles.