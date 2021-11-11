Selena Gomez returns with Season 4 of Selena + Chef

written by Roberta Marciano





November 11, 2021



Selena Gomez announced the arrival of the fourth season of Selena + Chef, his culinary show where he tries his hand at cooking with some particular recipes.

In America, on the HBO channel, the third season of the series has just aired and now, in all probability, we should not wait long to witness the new adventures in the kitchen of the singer of Baila Conmigo. The show will have 10 episodes in each of which a new recipe will be revealed and how to make them. Gourmet dishes but also easy to recreate at home.

Buy the album Revelacion

Discover the whole Selena Rare Beauty collection

The streaming platform is unfortunately not available in our country but often on Twitter and Youtube you can find some sneak peaks of the episodes, often also published by the singer herself. You can also follow the official Italian channels on Instagram to get more info on the episodes and other goodies about this show that has been very popular in the last year!

Right now Sel is very focused on her makeup line, Rare Beauty, and will soon be shooting Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building!

What do you think of the Selena Gomez show, Selena + Chef? Have you already watched the episodes of the third season?