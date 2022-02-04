Selena Gomez revealed her favorite phrase to feel more confident

Thinking positive triggers a ripple effect that surrounds us with confidence and optimism but, sometimes and for the most different reasons, it is difficult to take this first step.

Selena Gomez talked about it in an “interview on Glamor Ukrevealing some valuable advice that he uses himself when he wants “stop certain thoughts“negative. One, in particular, should be tried immediately: repeat in front of the mirror a phrase that makes you feel good about yourself.

Selena Gomez, 29 – getty images

But which sentence? You can copy Selena Gomez’s: “I love to keep post-its with positive phrases scattered around the house – has explained – I have several, but one of my favorites is: ‘I am enough’“.

The singer and actress has been committed to breaking down the clichés around mental health for years, he reiterated the importance of therapy and getting away from social media sometimes: “I am a big advocate of therapy. And it also helps to take breaks from social media!“.







Thanks Selena Gomez for this reminder to love ourselves!

ph: getty images





















