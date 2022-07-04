Selena Gomez revealed her first acting role after Disney Channel was ‘liberating’: ‘I knew it was going to be crazy’

ads

Selena Gomez rose to stardom on the Disney Channel, but her role in the 2013 film Spring Breakers allowed fans to see a much more mature side of the actress. Here’s what Gomez had to say about working in her first acting role after Disney and how she felt about starring in a film directed by Harmony Korine.

Selena Gomez | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez became famous as a child star on ‘Barney’ and the Disney Channel

The Disney Channel launched Selena Gomez to the heights of fame with her starring role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. The multi-talented star had prior acting experience working on barney and friendsand she was just a teenager when she became a household name for her Disney show.

Gomez reflected on her experience as a child star while promoting her Hulu series Only murders in the building.

“I signed my life over to Disney at a very young age and didn’t know what I was doing,” she admitted (via Complex). “…When I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was spinning around on set and now I feel like a sponge and soak up as much wisdom as I can.”

Gomez continued, “It’s just so nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my real age, which never happens,” before adding, “So I’m really happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn’t know what I was thinking.”

Selena Gomez said her role in ‘Spring Breakers’ was ‘liberating’ after working for Disney

After working on the Disney Channel for years, Selena Gomez took on a much more adult role in the film. Spring breakers. The film was directed by Harmony Korine, known for shocking audiences with works like Kids, gummoY Trash bins. Gomez’s fellow Disney star Vanessa Hudgens also appeared in the film, along with pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

In a 2013 interview for Today, Gomez said she was “excited and drawn” to work with Korine. “When I auditioned for Harmony, we talked about how he wanted to leave my lifestyle behind and have me go on this adventure with him,” she explained. “I knew he was going to be crazy, but I was comfortable with it.”

He went on to describe how to work on Spring breakers It was unlike any other job I had ever had before. “He was completely liberating,” she gushed. “[Until this film]Everything that I’ve been a part of has definitely been a little bit more processed, like how many pieces of jewelry do I have on, how does my hair look. With Harmony, I never wore makeup and he never cared about my hair.”

Gomez further explained her filming experience by saying, “I feel like I grew up filming this. This was the first movie I shot alone without my mom coming. It was the first time I was able to improvise as much as I have.”

She added, “Harmony believed in me and pushed me to be a better actor, so there’s a special place in my heart for Harmony.”

Former child star said working on ‘Spring Breakers’ was ‘an actor’s dream’

In a 2013 interview with Collider, Selena Gomez opened up about working with Harmony Korine in the most grown-up role she’s ever played. She said that she was “extremely excited” about the opportunity.

“I thought this was a great way to launch myself into a big acting field, basically,” Gomez said. “Harmony was giving us opportunities to jam, and she let us play. That’s really refreshing and weird. It was an actor’s dream, in a way.”

When asked if she was happy with her role in the film, Gomez responded, “Yes, I think it was a good character choice. It was the right role to play.” She added: “Faith was someone I completely identify with and I have this vulnerability. I only care about her.”

