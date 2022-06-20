Selena Gomez revealed how she got to “Only Murders in the Building”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez revealed that her role as Mabel in “Only Murders in the Building” was not originally planned, Just Jared reported. The star referenced this in a recent appearance on Apple’s Awards Chatter podcast.

According to the site, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (creators of the program) came to the conclusion with the producers, that they should include a young woman among the main roles. Let us remember that Martin is one of the protagonists of the series along with Martin Short and Selena.

“I was told that Steve said he wouldn’t be on the show unless Marty was, so we got him on and that was the beginning before I got involved with the project. It was really the idea of ​​a group of producers to have a young female role. Steve loved the idea and found it very fun,” said the founder of makeup brand Rare Beauty.

Also, Selena Gomez stressed that she was nervous to meet the comedy duo and that they did not know if they would get along with the 29-year-old artist.

«They expected me not to be a nuisance, that’s the truth; they didn’t know how it would turn out to work with me, since we are from different generations. But I had the great fortune that they called me and I read about my fascination with true crime (true crime stories), “said the Texan artist.

Likewise, The Weeknd’s ex chose to soak up her co-stars’ resume after getting the job in “Only Murders in the Building.”

“I think both Marty and Steve knew me, but not necessarily because of my work as an actress. However, once I started working with them, I started watching their classic movies like ‘Plains, Trains and Automobiles’ and many more. Later, on the recording set, I asked them questions about each one; they are the original gangsters », she stressed.