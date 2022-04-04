Selena Gómez revealed that she has not used social networks for four years

The singer spoke about her mental health in an interview on a popular American TV show.

In a new interview with Good Morning America to talk about her new mental health platform Wondermind, 29-year-old singer Selena Gomez shared that she had taken a long break from social media.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Selena explained. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

She went on to say that she believes “understanding” her mental health is “the most important thing in the world” to her. The actress from Only Murders in the Building He added that he had decided to launch Wondermind to help others who were struggling with their mental health.

“I understand that feeling of not having anyone and, it’s just sadness, and I know how that feels,” she said. “And I still have days where I feel like that sometimes. Unfortunately, it’s just part of it.”

“But that’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said of Wondermind. “We want there to be a community and a space for people to feel that they are okay, that they are not alone.”

He then opened up about his experience with mental health as a youngster in the entertainment industry.

“Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me a lot,” he said. “I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally just because I took the necessary steps to get away from it. Because it’s just not normal.”

Selena She continued, “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply the way I care about people.”