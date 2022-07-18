Selena Gomez revealed the important lesson that her breakup with Justin Bieber left her

Certainly in his time Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber They were one of the most beloved couples by fans where they were very much in love in parades, awards and presentations.

However, they also went through difficult times, jealousy, lies and deception, from the interpreter of “Sorry”. And it is that both lasted almost eight years, but with many breaks that left the singer with a broken heart. In addition, the media overexposure they suffered where the media did not leave them alone.

Years have passed since then and today Justin Bieber he is married to the model haley baldwin and Selena is single and at the peak of her career but not because of her music, but thanks to her performance in the series “Only Murders In The Building” and her makeup brand “Rare Beauty” which has been a successful phenomenon .

After this, the singer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his media relationship with Bieber and how he was able to overcome this process. And it is that she said that ending with the artist opened “a path of introspection” with which she taught herself who she really was to focus on her.

Selena Gomez’s confessions

“I was obviously going through a complicated breakup. And so I was left wondering about my career and thinking about where to direct it and what was going to happen next. I felt that they had very different emotions from each other, “revealed Gomez, who also had serious complications due to his lupus disease and the kidney transplant he underwent.

“And on top of that, I had health problems: lupus and that in the kidneys. It was a really difficult stage.”, assured the actress in the interview. She explained about her breakup that “being on the other side now, if I’m honest, I think it was very good for me.”

“It made me develop a character where I don’t tolerate any nonsense or being disrespected in any way. I’m very proud of the person I am now.”commented the singer of “Lose you to love me”.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

After this he referred to his time in Disney and how much it has cost him to get rid of this, unlike artists like Miley Cyrus Y Demi lovatowho had a radical change over the years.

“I feel like I had a really hard time getting him to take me seriously. I’ve been pushing forward little by little and now I’m very happy. But it was very discouraging. I felt like it was just a joke to the world,” Selena Gomez admitted.

