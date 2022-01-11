Selena Gomez revealed the sweet nickname Cara Delevingne calls her

Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne they recently showed the new coordinated tattoo who gave each other to celebrate their friendship and now the first has explained where the inspiration comes from … the nickname that the BFF gave her!

The tattoo depicts a watercolor-style rose, which appears to melt dripping onto the skin. Sel, that he had it draw on his back (while Cara on her side), she talked about it in an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan:

“It means a couple of different things. Cara and me one of my best friends I know … I think I was 16 when I met her, she calls me ‘rosebud’. It is a nickname and I’ve always wanted to get a tattoo of a rose. Now I have it and I love it“said the 29-year-old star.

Selena Gomez went on to say that it is not the only coordinated tattoo on her skin: “I have several tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with Julia Michaels [amica e collaboratrice], with my mom and my best friends“.

Cara Delevinge is the same age as Selena Gomez and we will soon see them acting together: the 29-year-old actress and model is indeed entered the cast of the series Only Murders in the Building for the second season.

Both appeared in the video for “Bad Blood“of another famous friend: Taylor Swift!

ph: getty images