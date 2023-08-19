Selena Gomez reveals a trick to show off the microblading effect of combing her brows and lifting droopy lashes

Selena Gomezrecently shared one of her secrets to show flawless eyebrows Which not only frames your face, but also contributes to the effect of lifting the eyelids. The technique you’ve revealed is a simple alternative microblading

Selena’s trick of achieving this effect without the need for invasive procedures lies in the use of makeup products available at any cosmetics store. Instead of resorting to tricks, use a combination of products to create the illusion. high eyebrows And arevived form.

Steps to get microblading eyebrow effect

Preparation: Before you begin, make sure your brows are clean and well brushed. This will help achieve a smoother, more natural finish.

Lined: Use an eyebrow pencil the same color as your brows to outline the natural shape of your brows. If you want to visually lift your lids, focus on making the arch a little higher than normal.

Fill In: Gently fill in brows with short, light strokes of the pencil. Do not apply too much pressure so that the result is natural. Pay special attention to areas where you need to fill in gaps or provide definition.

Shading Effect: Use a brow powder or gel in the same shade as the pencil to create a shading effect. Apply the product in soft, upward strokes to give your brows dimension and depth.

Brushing: Use a clean brow brush or mascara brush to comb through brows and blend product. This will help them look more natural and sleek.

Hold: To make sure your brows stay in place all day, you can apply a clear or tinted brow gel to lock the hairs in place and create a polished look.

Photo: I.G.

Selena Gomez Shows it’s possible to get the same effect with a little practice and the right makeup products microblading without resorting to more permanent procedures. This technique is effective not only for defining eyebrowsbut it may also contribute to the effect winks, giving a fresh and refreshing look.