Entertainment

Selena Gomez Reveals Advice Miley Cyrus Gave Her for SNL

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

On Saturday night, May 14, the singer and actress Selena Gomez was the hostess of the traditional American program Saturday night Live (SNL). During her opening monologue, Gomez revealed that she asked an old friend for advice on how to host the show; and that friend was none other than Miley Cyrus!

be yourself and have fun“, advised the interpreter of “Midnight Sky”. Selena even did an impression of her friend, check her out:

It may also interest you: Ariana Grande breaks her fans’ hearts with a recent revelation about her musical career

Still in her monologue, Gomez said that she used to watch the show with her mother during her childhood and that it was a great moment for her. The artist also revealed that she felt very grateful to work with Steve Martin Y Martin Short in the series “Only Murders in the Building“, especially after googling who they were!

Lastly, the owner of the album “rareShe explained that one of the reasons she was most looking forward to being an SNL host was that she was single. Gomez recalled that Emma Stone she found her husband on the show, and since she wasn’t interested in dating apps, this would be a great opportunity to manifest that desire to the universe.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Adamari López makes fun of her bad decisions in love, does she indirectly Toni Costa?

6 mins ago

‘Fast & Furious 10’: the signing of a new actor for the next installment is confirmed

7 mins ago

“He sings to love and does not exercise it”: Niurka exploded against Luis Miguel in “The House of Celebrities”

17 mins ago

the world festival of the seventh art and the stars – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button