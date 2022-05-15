Selena Gomez Reveals Advice Miley Cyrus Gave Her for SNL

On Saturday night, May 14, the singer and actress Selena Gomez was the hostess of the traditional American program Saturday night Live (SNL). During her opening monologue, Gomez revealed that she asked an old friend for advice on how to host the show; and that friend was none other than Miley Cyrus!

“be yourself and have fun“, advised the interpreter of “Midnight Sky”. Selena even did an impression of her friend, check her out:

Selena Gomez’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/WRWnEhTrsh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

Still in her monologue, Gomez said that she used to watch the show with her mother during her childhood and that it was a great moment for her. The artist also revealed that she felt very grateful to work with Steve Martin Y Martin Short in the series “Only Murders in the Building“, especially after googling who they were!

Lastly, the owner of the album “rareShe explained that one of the reasons she was most looking forward to being an SNL host was that she was single. Gomez recalled that Emma Stone she found her husband on the show, and since she wasn’t interested in dating apps, this would be a great opportunity to manifest that desire to the universe.