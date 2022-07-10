Selena Gomez reveals her beauty routine for perfect skin

Selena Gomez and her beauty routine for perfect skin

The famous singer and actress Selena Gómez has released her beauty routine to show off extremely perfect skin, so continue reading so that you can also follow it step by step.

It is worth mentioning that the routine skin care by Selena Gómez is simpler and more effective than it seems.

The truth is that Selena Gómez has a beautiful skin and beyond due to her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which offers products that further perfect her skin, the singer and actress puts in the first place a regimen of skin care giving you healthy skin from the inside out.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez would be premiering romance with a renowned actor

It was through a TikTok where Selena Gómez showed the step by step of her rituals and here we present them to you so that you can get porcelain skin like hers.

The first thing the singer does is spray thermal water all over her face until it is completely covered.

She uses the one from Evian although, if you want to replicate her routine, you can apply the one you have at home.

Thermal water is a very universal and refreshing product that cannot be missing from your beauty routine in both summer and winter.

Subsequently, the singer applies a facial cleanser from the luxury firm La Mer, with soft and circular movements to spread it over her skin without hurting it.

Then spray a little more of the thermal water and finally, pass a washcloth to remove any trace of makeup or dirt that is on your face.

Then, Selena applies a serum from Dior’s Capture Totale line, using an upward massage, and then applies an eye treatment from the same brand, which has a metal dispenser that allows the area to be deflated and toned.

Also, if you have a gua sha or facial roller, it’s a good time to use it to decongest the skin.

Later in the video we can see how she brushes her teeth and proceeds to put on her rich and moisturizing La Mer face cream, spreading it not only on her face, but also on her neck and décolletage.

This is undoubtedly a step that we applaud because they are two parts of the body that reveal age and sometimes we do not pay much attention to them, but we should.

Subsequently, the businesswoman applies Peter Thomas Roth’s gold eye patches and while she lets them act for a few minutes, she puts on a lip balm that appears to be from the EOS brand due to its egg shape.

And that’s it, this is how Selena Gómez takes care of her skin today with strategic and effective products that, without a doubt, we all want in our beauty collection.