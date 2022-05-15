Selena Gomez reveals her beauty routine

Selena Gomez has gorgeous skin, we can’t deny it! And beyond owing to her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which offers products that further perfect her skin, the singer-actress puts first a skincare regimen that gives her a healthy complexion from the inside out. .

But what does it do? In a recent TikTok (which created a controversy after Hailey Bieber also shared her beauty routine) Selena Gómez showed the step by step of her rituals and here we present them to you so that you can get princess skin like that of she. Ready to score?

Step 1: thermal water

The first thing Selena Gomez does is spray thermal water all over her face until it is completely covered. She uses the one from Evian although, if you want to replicate her routine, you can apply the one you have at home! Thermal water is a very universal and refreshing product that cannot be missing from your beauty routine in both summer and winter.

Step 2: facial cleansing

Afterwards, the singer applies a facial cleanser from the luxury firm La Mer, with soft and circular movements to spread it over her skin without hurting it; she then she sprays some more of the hot spring water. Finally, she wipes down to remove any traces of makeup or dirt that are on her face.

For this step you have the option of using cotton pads, but if you are looking to generate less waste and have a more sustainable beauty routine, we suggest using a facial makeup remover wipe like Sel, which you can wash and reuse as many times as you want.

Step 3: face and eye contour serum

Next, Selena applies a serum from Dior’s Capture Totale line, using an ascending massage, and then applies an eye treatment from the same brand, which has a metal dispenser that allows the area to be deflated and toned. If you have a gua sha or facial roller, this is a good time to use it to decongest the skin.

Step 4: moisturizer

Later we see how he brushes his teeth and proceeds to put on his rich and moisturizing facial cream from La Mer (the classic of classics) spreading it not only on the face, but also on the neck and neckline, a step that we applaud because, believe it or not, They are two parts of the body that reveal age and that sometimes we do not pay much attention to, but we should.

Step 5: Eye Patches and Lip Balm

As a next step, the businesswoman applies Peter Thomas Roth’s gold eye patches, now we know why her skin looks so radiant and luminous in the area, and while she leaves them on for a few minutes, she puts on a lip balm that looks like be of the EOS brand due to its egg shape.

And voilà, this is how Selena Gómez takes care of her skin today with strategic and effective products that, without a doubt, we all want in our beauty collection.

Photo: Agencies