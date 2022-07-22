Selena Gomez reveals her body, face and hair beauty routine to start the day off right

Two days before the birthday of the young actress who celebrates her 30th birthday this Friday, July 22, the latter posted a video on her TikTok account which greatly pleased her fans. Selena Gomez reveals her very simple morning beauty routine to have beautiful skin and beautiful hair.

How Selena Gomez takes care of her face and hair

Coming out of the shower, the singer of the song icecream To start, put golden masks under her eyes to refresh her look. She then uses a moisturizer on her face. The name of the brand has unfortunately not been revealed. To detangle her hair, Selena Gomez sprays the 7 Seconds of Unity then comb the whole thing backwards. The artist again applies a golden gel patch, but this time on her lips.

She also uses Smooth and Shine hair cream, again from the brand Unity. To take care of her lips, she puts on the Gratitude Dewy balm in the shade Honor Clear from her own brand. Rare Beauty. Finally, she brushes her eyebrows to give them a nice shape, as you can see in the video available at the end of the article.

Selena Gomez’s favorite body product

Once her face and hair are ready to start the day, the star of Only Murders in the Building takes care of his body. To avoid having dry skin, Selena Gomez applies the Brazilian Bum Bum cream by Sol de Janeiro. It is a very rich moisturizer that does not have a sticky finish. A must-have for the singer! Here she is ready to put on makeup, get dressed and face the long day that awaits her. Which product from her morning beauty routine are you going to steal from Selena Gomez?