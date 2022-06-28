Selena Gomez Reveals Her Legs in “Only Murders In The Building” Season 2 Premiere

Selena Gomez stole the show in the second season premiere of Only Murders In The Building.

The actress, 29, wore an extra-long maxi dress in a beautiful Michael Kors collection dress with a daring thigh-high slit while attending the premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Selena turned her entire head as she worked the red carpet in a sexy, sparkly dress that hugged her body and showed off a lot of skin.

Building Murders focuses only on three true crime-loving strangers who find themselves caught up in a crime after a death occurs in their apartment building.

While the first season was well received, the second season promises to be even bigger with several established stars joining the cast, including Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

But all eyes were on Selena as she swept the red carpet in her sparkly dress.

was the actress Perfectly polished with his chestnut locks, he was dressed again in an elegant, half-up, half-down.

She looked stunning with smoky shades of eye shadow on her lids, mascara refreshing her lashes, and a sparkly layer of lip gloss adorning her pout.

Three company! She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The Spring Breakers star added a radiant touch with a hint of shimmery blush.

She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The shorts looked smart with a soft gray suit, while Steve sported a plaid jacket and smart pants.

The trio showed off their natural chemistry as they walked the red carpet.

It suits them well! He looked good in short shorts with a soft gray suit, while Steve sported a plaid jacket and smart pants.

Selena sticks out her tongue and bunny ears flash behind her fellow stars. Short seemed completely suspicious of her actions as he smiled at the camera.

Amy Schumer also dazzled in a short canary yellow dress that revealed her legs.

She stayed very comfortable on the red carpet with the trainers. She was also carrying a colorful bag.

Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28 with a host of new and familiar faces joining the show.

Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti and Michael Rappaport will all appear on the series, but perhaps the biggest addition is Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey, who plays a podcast host who destroys the characters of Martin, Gomez and Short.

date night! Her husband Chris Fisher joined the Train Wreck actress.

During a recent interview with WrapSelena, Martin and Steve revealed that they haven’t received scripts for too long, which has kept the identity of the season 2 killer a mystery even to them.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Gomez told the newspaper.

The trio also discussed balancing the comedic elements of the show while staying true to the overall crime narrative.

“It’s always hard to balance because you’re in a serious crime story and then you wonder how much comedy you can get into,” said Martin, 76. “And hopefully our editors and directors will steer it to the right degree of performance.”

The group also talked about some fun behind-the-scenes facts in the interview, including that despite his character’s obsession with scuba diving, the 72-year-old Short doesn’t much care.

“I don’t mind falls, personally,” he said. The Three Amigos star also said that they usually use “oatmeal or something fake” during filming.

