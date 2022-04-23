Selena Gomez reveals her ultimate tip to be happy

People and royalty

Selena Gomez shared her ultimate wellness tip.

And it’s not about meditation, sun vacations or magnesium capsules. No, the singer simply shut down the Internet. “I haven’t been on the internet for four and a half years”even declared Justin Bieber’s ex on the American show Good Morning America on Monday, April 4.

She was invited to present the release of her brand new platform dedicated to mental health. Titled Wondermind, she created this project with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson. She says about her detox cure vis-à-vis the web: “It completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I’m more connected with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has made great things happen in the world. But as far as I am concerned, the news that is really important, I get it thanks to the people around me”.

The only exception: his Instagram account. Because the ex-Disney Channel actress still has 310 million subscribers on Instagram. For the rest, she says “I don’t have to worry about other people’s business”. The artist who suffers from bipolarity says that the other piece of data that saved her was the diagnosis of her illness. Finally, his most powerful outlet remains of course the music. For those who don’t have this passion, Selena Gomez advises everyone to learn to “understand” their mental well-being.