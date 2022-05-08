Selena Gomez reveals how she improved her mental health

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed people on Instagram. With more than 310 million followers, the artist became the most followed person on this social network in 2016, a title that Cristiano Ronaldo took from her two years later. However, her social networks were a double-edged sword for her.

On the occasion of the launch of Wondermind, a platform created by his mother Mandy Teefey, and her friend, Daniella Pierson to help people with mental health issues, Selena has opened up about this on Good Morning America.

In addition to recounting once again how harmful they were to her, during the interview, Selena Gomez recently confessed that she has not been on the Internet for four and a half years. «It has completely changed my life, now I am happier and more present. I understand the power that networks have, but for me, the news that is really important is obtained through the people in my life, “he explained.

The first newsletter from @letswondermind is here! https://t.co/KheJKJeTfe — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 4, 2022

Wondermind is an app that offers content such as podcasts, talks, and other tools to help improve the mental health of people who need it. ThusSelena aims to help people who are or have been through situations similar to hers.

The artist has been battling mental health problems for years, which even led him to cancel his world tour and put a break in his professional music career. Besides, in 2020 he confessed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“We are constantly bombarded with stories about who we need to be or what physique we need to have. And when you don’t feel at your best, it’s easy to fall into comparisons»he explained in an interview for Hola Fashion last year.