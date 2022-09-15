Selena Gomez reveals the darkest part of her life in a new documentary

Selena Gómez will launch a documentary about her life, entitled My Mind and Me, through which one of the darkest stages of her life is portrayed; when, six years ago, she was diagnosed with lupus, and the symptoms of her disease were accompanied by anxiety and depression, which distanced her from the public eye in one of the most successful moments of her career.

This week, The 30-year-old singer published on her Instagram account a small preview of her next project, a biographical documentary. The project was in charge of the filmmaker Alek Keshishianwho created In bed with Madonna (1991), the highest-grossing documentary of all time, according to FilmAffinity.

But this time, Keshishian worked hand in hand with Selena to travel through time and the difficult moments that the singer had to face, when she was only 24 years old. The course of the documentary begins in 2016, when Selena reaped the fruits she had sown with Revival, her second studio album, which achieved very positive commercial acceptance.

With that production Gomez was positioned among the six women who had achieved three singles from the same album placed at the top of the charts. Also, revival took her on a world tour, along North America, Oceania and Asia; though I had planned to reach South America and Europe, but finally the dates did not materializesince the artist was going through episodes of anxiety, depression and panic attacks due to the lupus that was diagnosed in 2015.

In this context, the documentary that will come directly to streaming, through Apple TV, will realize the process that Selena had to face to reach the state of peace that now invades her: “After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is achieving unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist leads her into darkness.”says the synopsis.

Although Selena has not yet reported when the production will be released, she shared a preview on Instagram where it is seen that she is about to screen the documentarythe video is accompanied by a description in which he asks his followers if they want to know a little more about his story.

In 2016, One of the events in which Gómez was most vulnerable also occurred, while receiving the award for Best Pop/Rock Artist at the American Music Awards.s, where he gave a speech that was applauded for its honesty:

“I had it all, and I was completely broken inside. I kept my composure so as not to disappoint them. But I crossed the line so much that I disappointed myself.”she said moved.

Also, He talked about the negative effects of social networks, indicating that he no longer wanted to see bodies on Instagram, that what he really wanted to delve into was what was inside hearts.At the end of her speech, the entire audience stood up to applaud her.