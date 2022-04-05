Selena Gomez reveals ‘the trick’ with which she improved her mental health

four and a half years ago Selena Gomez He made the decision to relinquish control of his social media for the sake of his mental health, and he hasn’t looked back. Since then, her assistant is in charge of publishing the photos that the star sends her along with the message that she wants to accompany them and thus she does not have to read the comments section nor can she be tempted to take a look at what others say about her. users.











©Getty Images North America

Selena Gomez





‘I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in many ways it has done amazing things for the world. But for me, the news that is really important comes from the people in my life. And everything else matters very little to me, because it’s none of my business to worry about other people’s business,’ she revealed on Good Morning America. Selena, who in her day was considered the queen of Instagram, has been one of the first celebrities to publicly acknowledge that she has established a firewall between her 300 million followers and her because projecting the best possible image on social networks, and being her height in real life had become a very dangerous obsession.

‘There was a whole period in my life where I thought I needed to put on makeup every day and I never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and I realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel confident in being who I am,’ he confessed last year.