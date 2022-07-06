Selena Gomez reveals what her name could have been

In a resurfaced clip shared on social media, Selena Gomez shared what her name might have been during her cooking series.

In a post that went viral on TikTok, an account called @celebritiesspace shared a short video from season 2 of Gomez’s HBO Max original series, selena + chef. The video has more than 30,000 likes and 300,000 views.

“My real name was going to be Priscilla,” she admitted to author and chef Marcela Valladolid, “and my dad said, ‘No, I want her to be called Selena.”

“In fact, I’m named after Selena Quintanilla. She sometimes she gives me goosebumps because she was obsessed with Selena. He knew everything about her. She was such a fan,” Gomez continued, speaking of her namesake, the late internationally known pop singer. just by her first name.

Gomez fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Selena Quintanilla is as iconic as she is,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another liked the name: “Crazy, I think Priscilla would have looked good on him too.”

“Watch me name my daughter selena after her,” one user admitted.

One exclaimed, “Selena looks perfect on her! Selena Quintanilla would be an honor.”

Gomez started her cooking series in 2020 and is working on its fourth season. The show began during quarantine, where Gomez speaks with professional chefs from her kitchen via video chat and learns how to cook with them. The program also helps raise money for different charities. Since its inception, the program has raised $360,000 for 23 different organizations.

Chefs who have cooked with Gomez over the three seasons include Antonia Lofaso, Roy Choi, Tanya Holland, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Kelis Rogers, Ayesha Curry, Fabio Viviani and Jamie Oliver.

I look forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the best chefs in the world. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for amazing charities,” Gomez said of the new season.

Gomez, along with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, has also returned to solve a mystery at her apartment building in Season 2 of the series. Only murders in the building. New episodes of the drama show air every Tuesday on Hulu.

The series follows three true crime-obsessed tenants, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, in a New York City apartment building who team up to solve a murder mystery in the place they call home. The trio create their own podcast to uncover the clues and solve the mystery.

In an interview with Deadline, Gomez opened up about being a true crime fan and being offered the role of Mabel.

“I had just gotten back from CrimeCon when I got the call and felt like it was something I really wanted to do. They were all so lovely. And working with Steve and Marty would be a dream,” she said.