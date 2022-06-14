Selena Gomez Reveals Why It ‘Feeled Like A Joke’ Early In Her Adult Acting Career

Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her acting career and the fact that she “felt like a joke” in her industry, following her years as a child star.

The 29-year-old acknowledged how she struggled to be “taken seriously” as an actress, after working on Wizards of Waverly Place of Disney Channel, during a participation in the podcast The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter. She revealed that she found it difficult to be cast in adult roles.

“I felt it was very difficult for people to take me seriously,” he explained. “I have overcome it little by little and I am very happy, but it was very frustrating. It felt like a joke, you know?”

She also recalled how she has lived her life being in the spotlight, as she felt “disgusted” when the paparazzi first photographed her. As a result, she noted how she tried to avoid the cameras, which made her feel “oppressed.”

“When that started to happen, I felt a little oppressed, and I think that’s when I lost a little bit of being a girl,” she said. “Later in life I realized that I missed out on a lot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he talked about where his career is now, as he recently finished filming. Only Murderers in the Building, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. According to Gomez, through his two co-stars, he has “learned a lot” as they taught him what kind of man he would want as his romantic partner.

“Being living with two adult gentlemen—because that’s what they are; they are very sweet, kind, funny and inappropriate at times and it is the best thing—I learned a lot”, she explained. “And my expectation around a man, who is honest, or any human, is that he is as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this for longer than I have lived and they are the kindest people.”

When Gomez opened up about how busy her career has been since she started “working on new music,” she detailed how her therapist has also questioned her about her love life. However, the singer rare He acknowledged that he is not in a hurry to find a relationship, since he is in a “very good place”.

“My therapist tells me, ‘Baby, are you ever going to find a man?’ I just think, ‘I don’t know!’” she explained. “But I feel like right now in my life I’m so open and I love what I do… I’m just in a really good place right now and I’m enjoying it.”

Though she’s happy with how far she’s come professionally, Gomez said she still has a lot of projects she wants to do and people she wants to work with.

“I am grateful for where I am, but I think and feel that I have barely scratched the surface of what I can do,” she added. “I want to work with a David Fincher or a David O. Russell who pushes me to the limit to fight for something. That is the kind of acting that I long to do more than anything.”