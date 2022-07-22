Selena Gomez revives her silver dress in a photo with Cara Delevigne

Actually, it’s not the first time Selena Gomez falls for the dresses with sparkles in trend. In fact, the interpreter has worn them in all possible colors and styles, from red, gold and even blue. However, on this occasion, she opts for the fabulous color silver, donning a metallic dress with sequins from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection by Michael Kors. A stylish outfit cut out and front opening that adds a touch sexybut sophisticated, which reminds us of the ostentatious outfits of Hollywood divas.

To complement the ensemble, the actress opted for some high sandals in gold, showing that opposite shades also look amazing together, as long as you combine them with style and take care of the details.

Where have we seen the trend of sequin dresses?

The catwalks of the season and even of the following year, have shown us that the sequin dresses They are the best option to shine on any night and each brand has translated them into their own language. Alberta Ferretti in her Resort 2023 collection does not captivate with a sequin mini dress silver where the neckline highlights the sensuality of the bare shoulders and arms. Similarly, VETEMENTS for Spring-Summer 2023 proposes short dresses and shiny, but with pronounced shoulder pads that take us back to the styles of the 80s, those that complemented all kinds of stockings. Alexandre Vauthier gets rid of the silver color and conquers Haute Couture with dresses in turquoise blue, ankle length, style cut out Y boots matching

Sequin dress on the catwalk of Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023. Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti/Gorunway Sequin dress on the VETEMENTS Spring-Summer 2023 runway. Courtesy VETEMENTS/Gorunway Haute Couture 2022 Collection, Alexandre Vauthier. Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier / Gorunway

One more time, Selena Gomez, is one of the best dressed on any red carpet. Now, we just have to be aware of what the actress’s next impact look will be.