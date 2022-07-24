Selena Gomez revolutionizes social networks with this message for Britney Spears

Britney Spears is in a cloud of happiness. A few weeks ago, the interpreter He surprised his millions of followers on social networks by announcing that he had married the model Sam Asghari. A very important link for her, especially after what she lived with the guardianship of her father, and where she was accompanied by great friends like Selena Gomez.

Now, some time after the wedding, Britney has shared a publication on her social networks where she has confessed what she felt when she saw Selena on such a special day for her. “She came to my wedding! The three most beautiful women in Hollywood»I continue, referring to the singer, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

“I had no idea! Was so happy! He told me: ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times. My mother did too. It was so cool that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts. Even though I’ve been forced to see people against my will all my life, it was a beautiful surprise.”

A few words where he recognized Selena Gomez as one more member of his family, praising the work that the artist currently does with important social causes. «I appreciate all the mental health speeches you make for our generation. Two-hour specials with representatives. She is such a special person and she had to share this photo. I thought it would make her happy», he added.

A publication full of feeling that came to the eyes of Selena herself, who did not hesitate to leave a small message to the interpreter of Baby, one more time. “I am speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I am more than lucky to meet you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”, wrote. An interaction between the two pop stars that revolutionized social networks, and it is not for less.