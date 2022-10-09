Selena Gómez, Rihanna and the celebrities who have been successful with their makeup lines – Metro World News

Celebrities like Selena Gómez and Rihanna have achieved great success with their makeup lines, so we will tell you a little more about this facet and we will show you what their brands are like.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

The former Disney star has managed to captivate her fans with a natural concept, in which the important thing is that the make-up highlights the best of each one.

Fan favorites include cream blushes, eyeliner, face primer and lip tints.

“Makeup made to make you feel good in it, without hiding what makes you unique”, is the motto of the artist.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Since the artist decided to withdraw from music, We saw her focused on this business, which takes its name from the artist herself.

When Rihana launched her products on the market, What was most striking is that it had a wide range of colorsfor all skin tones.

Among the star products of your brand are glosses, cream contours and lipstick bars.

JLoBeauty, by Jennifer Lopez

He wanted to include what he likes most in his own brand, also including skin care, Well, at 52, he has a strict routine.

Among its best-selling products are creams to reduce expression lines.

Treslúce Beauty, by Becky G

The reggaeton also wanted to venture into this business, because her love for makeup is just as great as her love for music.

In Becky’s brand what else stands out are the colorful shades.

The best-selling products of the artist are eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks, since it has focused on being unique and attracting the attention of its fans.