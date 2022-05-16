Selena Gomez, rivalry: Why the actress is no longer a friend of Demi Lovato | Disney Channel, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift Photos | Famous

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato They belong to the select group of artists who have achieved great fame and popularity after having passed through Disney. The singers met when they were very young and, since then, their careers flourished until they became the main female exponents of music at an international level.

Undoubtedly, the trajectories of the interpreters have not been immune to controversies, betrayals and even love controversies.

Although at some point they were very close and claimed to be best friends, this relationship broke down and they currently do not share any type of relationship. What happened between them? In this note, we tell you why television stars are no longer friends.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have worked together on Disney series and movies.

His steps through “Barney” and Disney Channel

There are many similarities between the careers of Selena Gómez and Demi Lovato. Both started in the entertainment industry in the same program: “Barney and his friends”. They participated in the cast of the remembered show from 2002 to 2004, becoming very close friends during the recording of the episodes and even lived in the same Los Angeles apartment with their mothers.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met on the set of “Barney and Friends.” Photo: HIT Entertainment

After this, they followed the same path and were recruited by the Disney Channel quarries, although in different productions. Lovato starred in the movie “Camp Rock” with the Jonas Brothers, while her colleague was the lead in the comedy “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Time later, they would work together again in the film “Princess Protection Program”, which premiered in 2009 and consolidated their friendship bond; thus demonstrating that their chemistry transcended the screens into real life.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato worked together on “Princess Protection Program”. Photo: Disney Plus

Gómez did not hesitate to celebrate the joint success they had achieved during an interview with Teen Vogue magazine during that same year: “I can’t believe that everything we’ve both dreamed of, since we were 7 years old, has come true.”

However, after achieving greater fame and recognition, their closeness would be affected.

What caused the fight between the actresses?

It all started when Selena Gómez began a romantic relationship with Nick Jonas. During this time, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were also dating, so the relationship between the aforementioned singers was consolidated.

This would not have been to the liking of Demi Lovato, who, in turn, was much closer to Miley Cyrus.

His annoyance was evident when he had a gesture of discomfort when questioned about the interpreter of “Lose you to love me”. “Ask Taylor” was his terse response as he signed autographs.

It is for this reason that fans began to speculate that Taylor Swift was the one who caused the rift between the two Disney stars. However, Gomez denied it in an appearance on the Andy Cohen show: “Absolutely not.”

Demi Lovato and her statements about friendship

Although the reasons remained a mystery, it was confirmed that Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez no longer share a friendship. In conversation with the Harper’s Bazaar portal, the also actress of “Camp rock”, clarified the speculations.

“I’m not her friend anymore. I will always care for her and wish her nothing but the best.” He told the aforementioned publication.

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. Photo: AFP

In 2020, Lovato addressed her relationship with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. “I love that Ariana and I have such a comforting friendship, because it’s hard to find; she is wonderful, I love her to death and always, always will, “he said respectively.