Selena Gomez Rocks A Casual Figure While Attending Giving Back Generation Event In West Hollywood

Selena Gomez looked effortlessly chic when she attended the Giving Back Generation event in West Hollywood.

On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old multi-writer wore a black and white patterned blazer and light wash jeans to the reunion.

She combined the casual look with a pair of black shoes and a black bag that was slung over her shoulder.

Giving Back Generation is a series that explores the value of good deeds and the important issues that emerge for young people.

The former Disney star wore her long, deep brown locks in soft waves that flowed over her chest.

She layered the blazer over a white crew-neck T-shirt that she tucked into her baggy straight-leg jeans.

The beauty expert’s face was lightly made up with carefully brushed eyebrows and colored eyeliner.

She added dark mascara to her lashes to bring out her brown eyes and flushed her cheeks with a rosy blush.

Selena accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, keeping her look simple and classic.

She stopped to pose for photos with Taylor Ann Thompson, Isabella Ragomo and Raquelle Stevens, who all wore an all-black ensemble.

The influencer smiled in a tight black short-sleeved shirt and black pants.

She wore her blonde locks in a center parting and let them fall to her shoulders.

Taylor attended the evening in a burgundy gown with a split neckline that revealed her cleavage.

The actress paired it with sparkly silver heels and carried a gold clutch bag. She took to Instagram after the event to share photos.

She wrote in the caption: ‘So honored to be a part of a project so close to my heart, love you @raquellestevens – thanks for letting me share my story x bringing back the generation comes out tmr :)’.

The function was also attended by Charles Lew, a leading figure in Los Angeles who ventures into multiple fields.

He looked handsome in a gray three-piece suit that he paired with matte silver dress shoes.

Charles added a pair of yellow tinted aviators to his look as he walked the red carpet.

Tanya Rad supported the upcoming second and third seasons of the podcast as she watched the spotlight with an amused look.

The blonde beauty wore textured black leggings that she paired with a long-sleeved white t-shirt.

He completed the fully buttoned shirt with a black leather biker jacket that he stylishly draped over his shoulders.

Other guests at the event included Leah Haywood and Erika de la Cruz, who brought their fierce fashions to the red carpet.

Leah sported edgy straight light blonde hair and wore a sheer white top over a cropped black tank top.

She added black pants and hideous black heels to complete the fun look.

Erika wowed in an all-black outfit, which turned out to be an elegant long, double-breasted jacket.

She added a matching black miniskirt and pulled a pair of black tights over her legs.

She wore a statement multi-tiered pearl necklace and carried a black satin clutch bag.

Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino looked great in a monochrome navy ensemble.

He was wearing a casual suit and pants with a collared shirt with a suit underneath.

Andrea sported a light, scruffy beard and finished off his presentation with a pair of textured dress shoes.

Celebrity chef and nutritionist Serena Poon appeared in a one-shoulder royal blue dress.

The skintight number complemented her slender frame and she walked in a pair of metallic gold peep-toe heels.

She looked beautiful with her shiny brown locks falling to her waist in loose curls.

Renowned songwriter Diane Warren showed her support for the show when she arrived in a plaid blazer.

The music legend sported her signature jet-black haircut and blue eyeliner.

She wrapped a patterned brown and cream scarf around her neck and sported black pants with red accents.

Sarah Dubbeldam and Caitlin Crosby looked cute when they stopped by the event in dresses that reached above the knee.

Sarah’s was cinched at the waist and made of a purple satin material with a pattern of gold flecks.

Caitlin wore an all-black variety and sported cutouts with a lace-up design on her midsection.

Italian filmmaker Chiara Tilesi shone as she walked step by step in a black dress.

She accessorized with a very long necklace with a large key pendant that hung over her abdomen.

Lena Jolton also appeared at the evening with a guest and the two posed side by side for photos.

He wore bell-bottoms with snake print and a black shirt that was finished off with a leather jacket.

