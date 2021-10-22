News

Selena Gomez said that growing up she learned not to care what others say

“I think about how many years I wasted taking so much interest in what people thought”



18 October 2021




In theory we all know that the only opinion that matters is your own, but getting to the facts is not that simple and we often let ourselves be influenced by what other people think (or what we think they think).

Selena Gomez just got a nice memo about it, recounting his personal experience on how he “wasted time“taking an interest in what people thought.

On the pages of WWD, the 29-year-old singer started from living in the spotlight and reading untrue stories about her: “There was this immense pressure growing up, that it made me feel that I had to be a good role model. But then I felt it was unrealistic, my life became very public quickly and I didn’t know what I was going through on my journey with mental health at the time. So it was all very confusing and when people created a narrative of my life, I realized that I could no longer be silent. I had to talk about it, claim my story“.

Now she has gotten to a point where she has learned to not care what people say: “It feels good not to care as much as I used to, finally – explained Selena Gomez – I think about how many years I wasted taking so much interest in what people thought, and it was suffocating. I think I wasted time. What I love about growing up so far is that I’m really starting to just be happy with who I am, I know what I want and I know what I don’t want“.

Selena Gomez – getty images

Also for this reason, three years ago, he decided to delete social apps from his mobile: “Now I do all my posts through my assistant, sending a message with the caption I want“.

This is a huge and significant part of the because I feel healthier than I have ever been – he added – I’m completely unaware of what’s going on in pop culture and that makes me happy. It may not make everyone happy, but saved my life“.

Selena Gomez has taken a drastic step by moving away from social media altogether. If you too feel that sometimes Instagram and company have a bearing on your mental health but you don’t want to delete them, you can always give yourself rules like watching them only for a certain limited period of time a day.

ph: getty images

