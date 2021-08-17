News

Selena Gomez sang “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and Ariana Grande commented on how you would have done

17 August 2021




To the Selenators around the world, seeing their darling spend moments of happiness fills the heart. Even more so if the songs of Ariana Grande!

These days, in fact, a video is circulating in which it can be seen Selena Gomez carefree singing at the table with friends “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, Ari’s song from 2019 on the “Thank U, Next” album.

You can see the clip in question on TikTok, where the Girlpool band account shared it. Be prepared to have your eyes at heart and Click here!

The clip was also seen by Ariana, who shared it on Instagram commenting “Honey are you kidding? Selena Gomez I love you”. Ari one of us!

On TikTok, among the comments to the video of Sel singing “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, there are many who are clamoring for a cooperation between the two singers shouting #ARILENA.

Between the two there is a beautiful relationship made up of mutual support and esteem. Just think that last year, when it was released “Ice Cream” feat. Blackpink, Ariana had sent Selena a composition of cone-shaped flowers ice cream to congratulate.

A short time later, Sel had stated that she considered Ari one of them best songwriters around along with Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift. “These artists are really raising the bar with their lyrics, which makes me so happy”, He said.

We, just like you, continue to hope that the collaboration between Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande will soon become a reality!

ph: getty images

