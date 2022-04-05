Selena Gomez Says Quitting Social Media Makes Her ‘Feel Normal’

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

For four and a half years, the singer, producer and actress Selena Gómez has stopped ‘going online’ to safeguard her safety and mental well-being.

Selena, 29, has told the ‘Good Morning America’ program that this decision has changed her life completely, to the point of making her feel happier.

“I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years. It has completely changed my life. I’m happier. I’m more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal,” he revealed.

Selena has attributed “growing up in the spotlight” on the Disney Channel series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ to knowing the dangers of social media and the rest of the world wide web.

“Growing up in the spotlight has taught me a lot. I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally just because I took steps to get away from it, because it’s not normal.”

Previously, during an interview with In Style magazine last January, Selena Gómez had said that with the use of social networks it was difficult for her to be herself and create confidence, so she even questioned her beauty.

“At one point Instagram became my whole world and it was really dangerous. When I was 20 years old, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life where I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it. The older I got, the more I evolved and I realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel confident in being who I am.”

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer has also spoken about the importance of maintaining good mental health and how she felt “a huge weight” when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In August of last year, Selena revealed, “I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders when I found out. I was able to take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, that explains a lot.’ There were things that honestly should have brought me down. Every time I was going through something, I said: ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?

Read more

The founder of ‘Rare Beauty’ – who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy – was motivated to be able to “help people” in similar situations.

That’s why Selena created Wondermind, a free online platform for people seeking mental health advice, in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. “I said to myself, ‘You’re going to help people.’ [Eso es] really what kept me going.”

Now, the actress is preparing to welcome in a new decade when she turns 30 in July. About this milestone, Selena has said: “I couldn’t be more excited to enter this chapter alone, independent, strong, confident, that’s all I really want. I’m excited.”