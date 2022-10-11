Selena Gomez says she is ‘grateful to be alive’

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary on the life of Selena Gomez, she makes touching statements.

In tears, Selena declares that she was “grateful to be alive”.

In a teaser two minutes for My Mind & Mereleased on October 10 to coincide with World Mental Health Day, the singer and actress reflects on her various health issues, including her anxiety, depression and her 2017 kidney transplant following her battle with lupus. , an autoimmune disease.

“Just be who you are, Selena,” she begins. It doesn’t matter what you do. It’s about who I am, accepting where I am. I am grateful to be alive. »

During a montage of footage taken over the past few years, including her stay in the hospital, she discusses her desire to promote initiatives aimed at improving mental health.

“Let me make a promise: I will stop living like this. How can I relearn how to breathe on my own? she asks. “All my life, since I was a child, I have worked. I don’t want to be, like, super famous, but I know if I am, I have to use it for good. »

And speaking about her relationship with her fans, she said the connection she has with them helps her get out of her head, even though she still struggles with impostor syndrome from time to time. “The fact that I’m not good enough. It’s something I felt a lot growing up, she added. Obviously, I’m always here to use whatever I have to help someone else. »

We are not yet revealing whether the situation with his ex Justin and Hailey Bieber will be discussed in the documentary. Several details have been revealed lately, forcing Selena to tell her fans that she does not condone any verbal abuse towards the couple.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me releases on Apple TV+ on November 4.

