Selena Gomez Says She Looks Like Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character: ‘Most of the Time I Don’t Trust Many People’

On June 28 it opens, for Star Plusthe second season of “Only murders in the building” (“Only homicides in the building”), a series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, which combines comedy and mystery.

Recently, Selena Gomez Y Martin Short were interviewed by The Sunday Times about the recent debut of the new season, which had a very successful first.

Selena Gomez She confessed to having some similarities with her character, Mabel Mora, such as the fact that she is quite distrustful: “Being distant is not foreign to me. Most of the time I don’t trust a lot of people.”

On the other hand, he confessed that he likes knowing that he gives viewers a good time: “I also enjoy making people laugh. I am very happy that I can make other people feel good. That’s all people want sometimes and what they need.”

And while she noted that she really likes her character and that it can be seen as an extension of herself, she wants to be careful, as it’s not necessarily about her.

This season, Mabel Mora will cross paths with a new character Alice Banks, played by Cara Delevingne.

Steve Martin, protagonist and creator of “Only murders in the building”

who also spoke about his work in “Only murders in the building” it was Steve Martina 76-year-old actor who created the series alongside fellow veteran John Robert Hoffman, and who stars in it with another Hollywood veteran: Martin Short.

In that sense, Selena Gomez, who is about to turn 30, is the young face of the series. About her, Steve Martin declared that, despite her youth, she has as much experience as him: “I knew about Selena. I looked her up, thinking she was a young girl, but she’s done as many movies as I have.”

Martin also talked about his career, and the reason he got into entertainment: “Everything I did to become an artist was to please people and have fun… I don’t want to leave anyone with a depressed feeling,” he said. .

And the same what Selena Gomeznoted that there are common elements between Oliver, his character and himself: “There is an element of desperate need in Oliver Putnam that is certainly in me.”

