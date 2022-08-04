Selena Gomez seen on a yacht with Andrea Iervolino: what you need to know about the film’s producer

A new man? Selena Gomez was spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mailthe 34-year-old Italian film producer helped Only, 30, Murders in the building star in the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday August 3. In another set of snaps, Gomez and Iervolino dined with friends on the boat before sunning themselves together and joking around in the water. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit for the outing.

While Gomez has yet to comment on who she’s vacationing with, the Disney alum’s trip to Italy has already made headlines for her body-positive TikTok.

“Suck it up. … I don’t suck shit,” she said in the video on Wednesday. “Real stomachs are coming back, okay? »

Gomez also uses the social media platform to give cryptic updates on her love life.

“So how did you end up with this guy?” the “Bad Liar” singer’s grandmother asked him in a July 21 clip.

A shocked Gomez replied, “I’ll tell you in a second. The Rare Beauty founder added in the caption, “I have no words. »

In the past, Gomez had a long, on-going relationship with justin bieber and also dated The weekend and Nick Jonas. She confirmed in her Saturday Night Live monologue in May that she was single.

” I heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [married Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Rock [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly, ” she says. “Since I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to tell the universe that I show love. And I would like to say I’m looking for my soul mate, but, at this point, I’ll take anyone.

Iervolino, for his part, gave some insight into how he feels about love in April 2018, sharing his own quote which reads, “I’m just a hard working man…I’m a giver…I like to make people happy…and make things happen…I believe in unconditional love. »

His Instagram also revealed he knew the Gomez alum the Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henry.

“Here to my left with David Henrie @davidhenrie a great artist and a wonderful person,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2018. “We will be talking about our movie soon! »

Scroll down to learn more about Iervolino: