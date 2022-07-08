Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez is ready to release a new album | Music

Selena Gomez continues to show that she is a multi-faceted artist, as she is currently immersed in acting with “Only murders in the building”as well as the promotion of its makeup line, RareBeautyand now he has given little clues that could indicate that we will have new music from him.

It all started during the launch of her new line of lip liners that will bear the name of Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Linercelebration attended by the influencer Mikayla Nogueirawho had the opportunity to perform a quick test of questions and answers to the singer that, without a doubt, did not go unnoticed.

In the clip published on Makayla’s official account, the influencer is heard questioning the singer about new music, and although she remained silent, she managed to give us a small smilewhile shruggedsomething that could be interpreted as a yes.

His followers immediately turned to the networks, waiting for a possible confirmation from the singer, which never came.

However, the singer begins to leave new tracks that could mean her return to music, this through a clip posted on her own account. TikTok where you can see the singer in a recording studio, with small selfie clips, which she titled “New”.

Now we just have to wait to see how Selena’s new songs sound, and her return to music is giving a lot of joy, because the last time we managed to hear her was in collaborations with Camilo Y Coldplay.