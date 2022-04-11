Entertainment

Selena Gomez sends a heartfelt arrow to those who comment on her weight

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read


Selena Gomez is on fire on the canvas! After showing off her new hairstyle and revealing that not being active on social media for the past few years has helped her, she sends a heartfelt arrow to those who constantly comment on her weight.

• Read also: Selena Gomez feels liberated after being diagnosed with bipolarity

Being an international star, Selena Gomez has often dealt with complete strangers allowing herself to comment on her weight fluctuation. She had also talked about it extensively with host Raquelle Stevens in 2019.

At the end of last week, she did a series of stories on TikTok to tell his thoughts to those who think they’re reaching for him with their opinion of his appearance.

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.” “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people talk about it anyway: You’re too skinny, you’re too fat, it doesn’t suit you, meh meh meh meh.” “Bitch, I am perfect as I am. Moral of the story? Bye»

Selena couldn’t be clearer with the trolls on the net. She is the star!

These videos might interest you:

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Karol G raises and stirs up her followers like a doll

5 mins ago

Marvel: why does Samuel L. Jackson want to continue being Nick Fury in more movies? | Cinema and series

7 mins ago

The large sum given each month by Cristiano Ronaldo to Madame…

9 mins ago

Ludwika Paleta wears the ideal long ruffled dress for spring summer 2022

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button