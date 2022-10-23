Entertainment

Selena Gomez sends a powerful message to Taylor Swift after the release of ‘Midnights’

USA.- best friend of Taylor Swiftnamely Selena Gomezdecided to show her some love for the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights. The actress uploaded a screenshot of the singer’s new song on her Instagram stories on Friday, October 21, Mastermind. In this regard, Gomez said: “That’s her.”

