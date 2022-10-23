Selena Gomez sends a powerful message to Taylor Swift after the release of ‘Midnights’

USA.- best friend of Taylor Swiftnamely Selena Gomezdecided to show her some love for the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights. The actress uploaded a screenshot of the singer’s new song on her Instagram stories on Friday, October 21, Mastermind. In this regard, Gomez said: “That’s her.”

Related news

For those who don’t know, Taylor and Selena have been friends since 2008, when the two were dating Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively. “We instantly clicked and, man, that was my girl,” the Rare Beuty founder said in a 2020 Wall Street Journal interview, recalling when they first met.

Internet

We both go through shit at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.” It should be noted that they have always publicly supported each other, and certainly more than fans know personally.

Mastermind is the 13th song on their album Midnights, which was published at midnight on October 21. In the song, the 32-year-old singer sings about what she has done to get to where she is now, both personally and professionally. Also, she references her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, and admitted something that no one imagined, that the beginning of their romance was not necessarily the work of fate.

What if I told you none of it was accidental / And the first night you saw me, I knew I wanted your body? / I laid the groundwork and then like clockwork / The dominoes cascading down the line,” she sings. This is the counterpart to his 2020 song Invisible String, which speaks of an invisible string that binds two soulmates by fate, not manipulation.

Source: Pure Show