Selena Gomez sends an exemplary message of respect to her followers: “All I want is to spread kindness”

Selena Gomez is one of the kindest artists of the landscape celebrities. The actress and singer has always tried to be an example for her followers through music with the lyrics of her songs, a benchmark in the field of mental health, in addition to preaching the importance of being a good person and treating others With respect.

Once again, the protagonist of Wizards of Waverly Place has taken out everything that is inside send an important message of respect to his followers, and he has done it through a direct from TikTok, a social network in which Selena has been very active in recent months.

“All I have to say is that it is very ironic that everything I post is about kind words and that’s exactly what I want, that’s all. If you support rareyou should know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: words matterreally matter,” Gomez preached.

Selena has continued with her speak launching another forceful message: “I think that many things that I do not even need to know are cruel and disgusting. It is not fair, and no one should be treated like this, all I want is to spread kindness”

His “rivalry” with Hailey Bieber

These words from Selena come a few days after the viral interview of haley bieber on the podcast Call Her Daddywhere the model clarified the Bieber-Baldwin-Gomez love triangle, in addition to pointing out that between her and Selena there is nothing more than mutual respect: “It’s all love and respect (…) And we were able to leave that behind with clarity and respect, so it’s fine, which has brought me a lot of peace.”

Though It would not be the first time that Selena defends the model, denying that rivalry. In 2019, after the launch of Lose me to love me, Hailey got waves of hatebut the interpreter was in charge, through another direct, to stop those comments.

“I love the reception the song is getting, however I can’t stand women who try to bring other women down, and I’ll never be in favor of that, so please be kind, no matter what the situationIf you’re my fan, don’t be rude to anyone.”

As Selena Gomez would say in her song, Kill’em with kindness.