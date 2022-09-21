Selena Gomez Sends Fans Crazy With Exciting News About Upcoming Documentary

ads

Welcome to your HELLO Daily Lowdown podcast! Today we discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the UK to return home to California.

Not only that, Adam Levine is speaking out on the affair allegations and Selena Gomez is sharing new details about her upcoming documentary. Tune in to today’s episode of the podcast below…

LISTEN: Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Here is the transcript of today’s episode:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned home to California after the Queen’s funeral. HELLO! understands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left London on Tuesday to return to the United States, after their stay in the UK was extended due to the sad passing of Her Majesty.

The couple’s visit was originally intended to be a short break to visit a number of charities, but ultimately lasted 17 days so they could mourn with the rest of the Royal Family and attend the state funeral which took place. place Monday.

Adam Levine released a statement after allegations of online cheating. The Maroon 5 frontman was accused by a model named Sumner Stroh on social media of having an affair for almost a year who shared screenshots between them on his Tik Tok. However, the musician, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, has since spoken out on his Instagram, saying he didn’t have an affair, but “crossed a line during a regrettable period” in his life. The Voice Judge also added that he had been naive and that it was a mistake he would not make again.

Taylor Swift left fans in awe on Tuesday when the award-winning entertainer gave a surprise performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The singer performed her ten-minute version of the song, All Too Well, after winning the Songwriters-Artists of the Decade award and their annual Songwriters Association International ceremony. Not only that, Taylor went on to post a TikTOk video at midnight, revealing the title of one of her songs from her upcoming new album, Midnights. The song, which is track 13, will be called Mastermind, and the album will be released on October 21.

Kanye West said his old catalog was being sold without his permission. The rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, took to Instagram to compare himself to Taylor Swift, saying his post was being put up for sale without his knowledge, contrary to a report from Billboard. According to the publication, Ye reportedly sold his work, which is currently administered by Sony, for approximately US$175 million.

And Selena Gomez has shared new details about her upcoming documentary film, My Mind and Me. The Lose You to Love Me singer has revealed a teaser for the film and says it will premiere on Apple TV+ on the 4th. november. The docu-film, which is being dubbed a raw and intimate work, is set to detail the last six years of Selena’s life and career, exploring the ups and downs she’s faced throughout her rise to stardom. .

