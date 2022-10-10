Selena Gomez, sensational in an ultra-split sequin dress!

In the midst of promoting the highly anticipated release of Season 2 of my hit Netflix series “ Only Murders in the Building“, Selena Gomez goes on red carpets and public appearances. This Tuesday, June 28, on the occasion of the premiere, the famous actress also caused a sensation in a most scintillating look: a sequined dress with cutouts and a resolutely sexy XXL slit. Signed Michael Kors, this high-flying fashion piece will flatter the silhouette of the beautiful brunette. Enough to make the buzz in the audience!

Selena Gomez: she caused a sensation in a sequined dress with cutouts and XXL slit

And what better way to shine in society than a long and sublime sequined dress? Selena Gomez has learned the fashion lesson well and applies it with style and elegance. We take example from her to dare the sequin without seeming to be a party girl: the long cut, which allows you to twist the sequin with subtlety. Finally, the actress is embracing two other ultra-sexy trends this season: asymmetry and the cut-out. Two notions from which we also draw inspiration to be the most stylish this summer.

