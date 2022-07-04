Selena Gomez shared the routine she uses to remove makeup from her skin in a Tik Tok video

Selena Gomez has become a makeup expert with the arrival of her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty and he has shown it through his social networks with videos of the routines he usually uses. However, he recently caught our attention with a clip he shared on the Tik Tok platform, where he shows his step by step to remove makeup from his skin completely. Learn all about this routine and check out his video.

Most of the time we focus on skincare routines for the day and makeup, but very rarely do we give it the due recognition to the process of removing make-up. Remember that cleaning the skin is very important, especially for those people who suffer from skin diseases, like Gómez who suffers from Lupus.

We know that she takes very good care of her face so as not to worsen her condition and that is why we have decided to continue the step by step of the routine that the singer uses to remove make-up from her sensitive skin. In case you don’t know the products he used in the video, here we have them for you:

Selena Gomez’s routine to remove makeup from her skin

1.- Evian Mineral Water

To start removing makeup from her skin, Selena Gomez uses Evian’s mineral water spray bottle ($13.50). It is a moisturizing and refreshing spray. This product is one of the favorites of many dermatologists, since it is hypoallergenic with a neutral PH, compatible with all skin types.

Evian Mineral Water. Credit: Amazon

2.- La Mer facial cleanser

Next, apply La Mer’s The Cleansing Foam ($26.50), a gentle product designed to remove make-up from delicate skin. this cleaner removes impurities and excess fat, leaving a healthy and fresh appearance. Gómez applies the product to his face and then gently rub with a damp cloth to enhance the effect of the product.

La Mer Cleansing Foam. Credit: Amazon

3.- Dior repair serum

Making sure to completely remove her makeup, the singer applies Dior’s Anti-Aging Firming Serum ($84.76). This product is designed to treat all skin types, even the most sensitive. Furthermore, she claims that From its first week of use, the first visible improvements will be noticed, such as a radiant, toned appearance and better texture.

Dior repair serum. Credit: Amazon

4.- Dior eye contour

To help combat dark circles and treat skin after wearing makeup for a long time, Selena applies Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum ($76.99). The product takes care of act on the signs of aging, anti-fatigue or anti-aging, which firms and moisturizes the eye contour.

Dior eye contour. Credit: sephora.es | Courtesy

5.- La Mer facial moisturizer

After treating the area around her eyes, Gómez applies moisturizer to strengthen her face and neck. The Creme de La Mer ($185.00) has a fine texture that dissolves instantly into the skin, enriched with marine properties, vitamins and vital ingredients, which benefit the appearance of sensitive skin.

La Mer moisturizing cream. Credit: Amazon

6.- Patches to hydrate the eyes of Peter Thomas Roth

To finish off her routine, Selena applies Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging patches ($56.25). Gel patches for the eye contour are infused with pure 24 karat gold, to help lift and firm the appearance of the delicate eye area. With only 10 minutes great results are already noticeable. Like the singer Close this routine with the lip moisturizer of your choice.

Peter Thomas Roth Moisturizing Eye Patches. Credit: Amazon

These are the products that Selena Gomez uses to remove makeup from her skin, Remove impurities and moisturize after applying all the products. In fact, most of these products are designed for sensitive skin like the singer’s. If that is your case, this routine will be ideal for you.

