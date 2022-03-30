Selena Gomez shares a photo with her younger sister

Selena Gomez shared with his fans and through Instagram some tender photographs next to his young sister 8-year-old Gracie Teefey, whom the post calls ‘her favorite person’; “Forever my favorite human” The 29-year-old actress, producer and singer literally wrote, making clear the infinite brotherly love that exists with her family.

In the first image, they are embracing and smiling at the lens, while in the other snapshot, they look at each other with an expression of joy and devotion, which we can well perceive as a sign of their good relationship and the pleasure of being together, celebrating , enjoying and celebrating, or so we say because both appear dressed very formal and elegant.

We see that Selena Gómez dazzles in a beautiful pink dress Veronica Beard Mini Fitted, metallic sneakers Stuart Weitzman and some earrings Mejuri. Gracie in turn wears a blue dress with silver details and black boots.

Although it is not common for the actress to share images or take her sisters to public events, from time to time they make an appearance accompanying her either in social media posts or even on the red carpet.

A United family

Gracie is the youngest daughter of Mandy Teefey, Selena’s mother, and Brian Teefey, her stepfather. The couple celebrated the birth of the girl when Selena was 21 years old, and she told the media at the time that she was delighted to become a big sister. The artist also has a half-sister, Victoria, 7 years old, daughter of her biological father, Rick Gomez, and his wife Sara.

It is not every day that Selena Góme shows us her family, so it becomes a great gift for her followers that the actress and singer offers a small intimate look at her family, reminding us that love and bond between sisters is unique and eternal.

for now, Selena Gomez is working on the second season of the series ‘Only murders in the building‘, where he shares credits with the actors Steve Martin and Martin Short; a comedy-mystery story about three crime podcast fans, who get caught up in a real murder, which they will try to solve.

After his premiere on the platform Hulu, the program became a great success. Just a few days ago, also through social networks and with a funny video in which the three protagonists try without much success and joking with each other precisely to announce the premiere date of this second season, which will be released on June 28th.