Selena Gomez shares a video with her sister at an Olivia Rodrigo concert

Selena Gomez is in a great moment, both on a personal and professional level. The American artist is enjoying the summer to the fullest accompanied by her family and friends, and just a few days ago she shared with her followers an emotional video of her with her little sister, Grace.

Through her Tik Tok account, Selena Gomez published a video in which she appears with her sister Grace enjoying one of Olivia Rodrigo’s concertswithin the framework of sour-tour of the American artist of the moment around the world.

In the video, which already has millions of views on the platform, both appear singing the world-famous song Driver Licensestarring in a tender moment that has not taken long to become viral.

@selenagomez♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and her sister are shown looking into each other’s eyes as they sing a verse from Drivers License, and at the end of the verse of the song, the little girl has not hesitated to hug her older sisterdemonstrating an absolute complicity between sisters that they have already shown on previous occasions.

It’s no secret whate Selena has absolute devotion to Grace. The youngest of the family has always taken all the attention of the artist, who since her birth nine years ago, always tries to spend as much time as possible with her, despite her professional commitments.

The American artist usually shares videos on a regular basis with her sister through her Tik Tok accountas well as, he has taken her to premieres, like a few years ago to the premiere of Frozen or to events where he thinks the little girl can enjoy, being an unbeatable sisterly relationship.