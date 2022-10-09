Selena Gomez shares the trailer for her documentary “My Mind & Me”

My Mind & Me, is the new documentary about the life of Selena Gomez which will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4. Although there are still several weeks left to fully immerse ourselves in the life of the singer and glimpse the star from another, more intimate perspective, the teaser has given us a couple of clips loaded with effect that promise to give life to a film willing to reveal the most human side of the actress.

My Mind & Me: the documentary by Selena Gómez that reflects on the fragility of mental health

The black and white close-up on the eyes of Selena Gomez, begins a bittersweet trailer, where the singer invites the viewer to see her life beyond the stage and the filming. A biography, like any other, is shaken by the ups and downs of one’s own existence, where the emotional roller coaster is often unavoidable.

Instagram Manzana

The documentary offers us a peephole into the singer’s private world, with a carousel of images that show us the Selena Gomez that we met through her songs, a woman full of edges, with unbreakable strength, that’s why Alek Keshishian, the director of the film, has also wanted to put the camera in the low moments of the actress. She carefully wiping away her tears in the solitude of her room, her clutching her throat in a desperate attempt to stifle her crying, gasping for breath. To give space, in short, to the human being behind the star.

Although the actress has been outspoken about her early struggles with depression and anxiety, clips of teaser of My Mind & Me, have made it clear to us that as the title itself indicates, the documentary will place special emphasis on the mental health of the singer in recent years, something that she herself has been in charge of defending on several occasions, hoping that the stigmas about it will fade and we will begin to give it the same importance that we give to physical health. We look forward to the premiere of the film!