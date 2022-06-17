Selena Gomez shares trailer for season 2 of “Only murder in the building”

Selena Gomez has added to the excitement for the second season of “Only murder in the building”, when sharing the trailer on their social networks.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the season 2 so soon!” she wrote in the caption.

The series premiered in Hulu in August 2021 and its last episode aired last October. The show follows three strangers (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam Y Charles-Haden savage) who share an obsession with real crime and are suddenly drawn into one. The Screen Actors Guild nominated the series for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Fans were able to see the character of Cara Delevingne in the trailer, who will play Gomez’s love interest this season. According to Vanity Fairthe character, named Alice, is someone who “will open [su] world”. She will be the owner of an art gallery that Mabel meets and that helps her “get in touch with a side of herself that she’s been neglecting a little bit since she started the show.”

John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of the murder-mystery series, he said, “It was amazing that the two of them got to know each other and felt comfortable. It’s kind of sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, somebody’s opening up somebody’s world.’”

The second season of “Only murder in the building” will premiere on June 28th.

Text: Yashira C.