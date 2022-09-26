Selena Gomez shines in a halter dress and heels at the 2022 Emmys

in the night of the 74th edition, in the emmy awards, celebrities who starred best of tv, They wear the designs that will continue to be relevant throughout 2022. The truth is that these types of awards become the ideal opportunity to see how the dresses imagined by designers go from the catwalk to the stars.

This is how the producer also inspires with a style that may well go from the summer season to next fall. With a long dress signed by Celine, with a halter neckline, in off-white with discreet sequins, and with a flowing silhouette, the presenter of the night confirms that sophistication is indeed related to the well-known stylistic phrase, ‘less is more’.

However, that does not imply that both the footwear Like the accessories, become the ideal complements to a look. For the occasion, Selena Gomez has carried long earrings, emerald green colorwhich matches your manicure, supplemented with silver platforms. As for the hairstyle, he confirms with an updo that ‘clean girl aesthetic’will continue to be present beyond the thousands of videos on TikTok.