Entertainment

Selena Gomez shines in a halter dress and heels at the 2022 Emmys

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

in the night of the 74th edition, in the emmy awards, celebrities who starred best of tv, They wear the designs that will continue to be relevant throughout 2022. The truth is that these types of awards become the ideal opportunity to see how the dresses imagined by designers go from the catwalk to the stars.

This is how the producer also inspires with a style that may well go from the summer season to next fall. With a long dress signed by Celine, with a halter neckline, in off-white with discreet sequins, and with a flowing silhouette, the presenter of the night confirms that sophistication is indeed related to the well-known stylistic phrase, ‘less is more’.

However, that does not imply that both the footwear Like the accessories, become the ideal complements to a look. For the occasion, Selena Gomez has carried long earrings, emerald green colorwhich matches your manicure, supplemented with silver platforms. As for the hairstyle, he confirms with an updo that ‘clean girl aesthetic’will continue to be present beyond the thousands of videos on TikTok.

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Emmys 2022: The best dressed on the red carpet LIVE

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Related Articles

discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

48 seconds ago

Mbappé 6th, Lewandowski 4th, Haaland 2nd… the 7 best football players of the moment

2 mins ago

Amber Heard’s reaction when she learned that Johnny Depp is dating

12 mins ago

Meghan Markle wanted to become the “Beyoncé of the royal family”?

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button